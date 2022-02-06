Oxford hosts first North Half Wrestling Tournament in 40 years

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - “We kind of call it the return of wrestling to Mississippi.”
Just a year ago, only two schools in Mississippi offered wrestling as an option to it's student athletes.
Now nine different schools across the state are giving the sport a chance to rise once again.
“It was a struggle to get down the technique of what we had to learn," said first year wrestler James Marlyn Harpole. "When you get on the mat, it’s a whole different story.”
James is a senior at South Pontotoc High School.
Over the past year, he's practiced his technique over and over, earning himself an invite to the first North Half Championship meet in Mississippi in nearly 40 years.
He was one of 50 wrestlers competing in the tournament fighting for a spot in the state finals meet.
Brian Fox is the vice president of the northern division of the Mississippi Wrestling Foundation.
Fox helped put the tournament together with the hopes of creating a renewed love for the sport.
“It’s one of the most ancient sports that there is," he explained. "It’s basic. It’s primal. It’s you against another person and you can’t blame anyone else for the results.”
As his time in high school is nearing a close, James wishes he could have had more time to wrestle.
However, when asked what he hoped to see from this sport in Mississippi's future, he replied for it to expand because it gives kids "options".
“There’s a bunch of people whether they be poor, whether they be rich, it gives them an opportunity to be something better and make something out of themselves that they are proud of and they’re not going to be disappointed in their high school career and that they can be a better version of themselves.”
The individual state tournament will be held in two weeks in Jackson.