One family, four coaches, three titles- this family is creating a legacy

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - One local family is creating a legacy in North Mississippi. Two sisters became state champs in the same school year in different sports.
The Tucker family has nearly 70 years of coaching experience in counting. Sisters Devin Tucker-Mitchell and Maddie Tucker are carrying on that legacy.
Devin won for cheer at TCPS in December and Maddie won for fast-pitch softball at Booneville in May.
“One of the biggest accomplishments of my life was being able to bring that to them as a coach, because I wasn't able to achieve that as an athlete,” Devin said.
“As a coach, seeing the joy on the girls' faces after their hard work and dedication all season, just meant more to me than anything else in the world,” Maddie said. “I can't wait to do it again one day. I hope.”
In a family driven by sports and dedication, naturally there is some friendly competition.
“It was funny because at the beginning of the school year we joked about who would win it first,” Maddie jokingly said “So, it's a very good feeling, knowing that we come from a family that gives everything to the sports that we love and we give all of our time and dedication to.”
That dedication is apparent in the photos, plaques, and trophies that line the den of the Tucker family home. Four coaches, three generations, 65 years of experience, all accomplished in just one family. Their father, Gregg Tucker, coached at Baldwyn High for 30 years and won a state title himself.
“Growing up I don't think there's many places I went where I didn't hear, 'Oh your coach Tucker's daughter,’” Devin said “And then, nine times out of ten that would follow with, ‘Oh your grandfather was so and so.’
“I guess them being a family of their grandparents being coaches and teachers. And, me being a coach and teacher it's what they wanted to do,” Gregg Tucker said. “And, to win a state championship… to be able to do it in the same year to win their first.”
Maddie said they pass down the lessons they learned growing up.
“My dad always taught us if you want to be successful you gotta put in the extra time. It wasn't just on the field or on the mat,” Maddie explained. “We had to come home and put in extra time. We had to be dedicated to it. And, I think that's a big thing kids need to know now is you gotta be dedicated to it. You gotta work hard. The game will pay you back if you respect it.”
The Tuckers look forward to adding more accolades as their coaching experience grows in the coming years.