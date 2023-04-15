 Skip to main content
Red beats Navy 53-52 at the annual Ole Miss Grove Bowl

OXFORD, Miss (WTVA) -- Ole Miss fans got a morsel of the upcoming college football season with the annual Grove Bowl scrimmage where Ole Miss players are pitted against one another.

In a high-scoring and competitive game, the Red team narrowly beat the Navy team 53-52 after a last-minute touchdown and 2pt conversion.

QBs Spencer Sanders and Walker Howard both impressed on the field with three touchdowns apiece.

This Ole Miss squad will play its first regular season game against Mercer on September 2nd at home.

Reporter

Garner is a native of Starkville, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

