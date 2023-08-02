Rebels begin first day of fall camp

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) — Ole Miss football fall camp began on Wednesday.
A lot of familiar names are returning for the Rebels, including quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Quinshon Judkins.
Ole Miss has one of the deepest quarterback rooms in the country. There’s Dart, Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders and LSU transfer Walker Howard.
The players split reps with different groups on Wednesday.
Having that many talented quarterbacks on one team could give some coaches anxiety. Who will start?
That’s not a problem for head coach Lane Kiffin.
“Nowadays, that’s very rare to have in the quarterback room,” Kiffin said. “It came up last night and Charlie’s [Weis Jr.] asking, ‘Well, how do we rep ‘em? How do we want these guys repped and everything?’ We got a lot of guys and that’s obviously a great problem to have.”
Dart started 12 of Ole Miss’ 13 games in 2022. He threw for 2,974 yards, 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 614 yards and scored one rushing touchdown.
Sanders played four seasons at Oklahoma State and threw for almost 10,000 yards and 67 touchdowns. He rushed for almost 2,000 yards and rushed for 18 touchdowns.
Howard played one season at LSU. He completed 2-4 passes and threw for 7 yards and zero touchdowns. He rushed six times for 33 yards.
“You know, I feel like every guy in here can play on Sundays,” Sanders said of their NFL potential. “Speaking on Jaxson and Walker, they’re very two talented quarterbacks. We really all get along. We cooperate with each other. We really just all help each other. You know, iron sharpens iron.”
Who will start for the Rebels this year?
Ole Miss’ season begins on Sept. 2 at home against Mercer.