Ole Miss wins first SEC game with Saturday victory over A&M

  • Updated
  • 0
Ole Miss flag, logo

University of Mississippi (Ole Miss). Photo Date: Sept. 3, 2022.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WTVA) — Ole Miss baseball won its first SEC game of the season with a 14-7 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday.

Open this link to view the box score.

