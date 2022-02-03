 Skip to main content
Ole Miss head baseball coach to manage U.S. national team

Mike Bianco

Mike Bianco, Ole Miss head baseball coach. Source: OleMissSports.com.

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - USA Baseball has appointed Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco to be the manager of the 2022 Collegiate National Team.

He previously served as the pitching coach for the Collegiate National Team in 2013, but this will be his first as manager.

Bianco is the winningest coach in Ole Miss baseball history. He led the Rebels to the College World Series in 2014.

The national team usually competes during the summer following the completion of the college baseball season.

The remaining staff for the national team will be announced at a later date.

Open this link to read USA Baseball's announcement.

