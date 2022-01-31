 Skip to main content
Ole Miss guard Ruffin named Freshman of the Week

  • Updated
Daeshun Ruffin

Daeshun Ruffin, Source: OleMissSports.com

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVA) - Ole Miss guard Daeshun Ruffin is the SEC Freshman of the Week, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced on Monday, Jan. 31.

The Jackson native averaged 16 points, 3 assists, 2 steals and converted 19-of-24 of his free throws in games against Florida, Arkansas and Kansas State.

The Rebels are currently 11-10.

Kentucky forward Keion Brooks Jr. was named Player of the Week.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

