Ole Miss guard Ruffin named Freshman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVA) - Ole Miss guard Daeshun Ruffin is the SEC Freshman of the Week, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced on Monday, Jan. 31.
The Jackson native averaged 16 points, 3 assists, 2 steals and converted 19-of-24 of his free throws in games against Florida, Arkansas and Kansas State.
#SECMBB 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗵𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸:@DaeshunRuffin | @OleMissMBB— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) January 31, 2022
🏀 » https://t.co/0SmssGklqY pic.twitter.com/C6lwDbuLEQ
The Rebels are currently 11-10.
Kentucky forward Keion Brooks Jr. was named Player of the Week.