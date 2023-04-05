Ole Miss athletics department holding tornado relief drive

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) — Ole Miss’ athletics department is holding a relief drive to help tornado victims in Mississippi.
The drive began Wednesday, April 5 and ends on Friday, April 7. It’s being held at the South Oxford Campus along South Lamar Boulevard.
The public is asked to donate nonperishable food, cereal, canned meats, chili, stews, peanut butter, jelly, paper products such as toilet paper, tissues and plates, water, feminine products, baby wipes and cleaning supplies.
Collection Times
- Wednesday - 4-7 p.m.
- Thursday - 3:30-6:30 p.m.
- Friday - 3:30-6:30 p.m.
People can drop off their donations at the front entrance.