 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 129 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES

IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI

ALCORN                BENTON                CALHOUN
CHICKASAW             ITAWAMBA              LAFAYETTE
LEE                   MONROE                PONTOTOC
PRENTISS              TALLAHATCHIE          TIPPAH
TISHOMINGO            UNION                 YALOBUSHA

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN WEST TENNESSEE

BENTON                CHESTER               DECATUR
HARDEMAN              HARDIN                HENDERSON
MCNAIRY

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, ASHLAND, BOLIVAR,
BOONEVILLE, BRUCE, CALHOUN CITY, CAMDEN, CHARLESTON, COFFEEVILLE,
CORINTH, DECATURVILLE, FULTON, HENDERSON, HOUSTON, IUKA,
LEXINGTON, NEW ALBANY, OKOLONA, OXFORD, PARSONS, PONTOTOC,
RIPLEY MS, SAVANNAH, SELMER, TUPELO, AND WATER VALLEY.

Ole Miss athletics department holding tornado relief drive

  • Updated
  • 0
Ole Miss logo

The University of Mississippi, also known as Ole Miss.

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) — Ole Miss’ athletics department is holding a relief drive to help tornado victims in Mississippi.

The drive began Wednesday, April 5 and ends on Friday, April 7. It’s being held at the South Oxford Campus along South Lamar Boulevard.

The public is asked to donate nonperishable food, cereal, canned meats, chili, stews, peanut butter, jelly, paper products such as toilet paper, tissues and plates, water, feminine products, baby wipes and cleaning supplies.

Collection Times

  • Wednesday - 4-7 p.m.
  • Thursday - 3:30-6:30 p.m.
  • Friday - 3:30-6:30 p.m.

People can drop off their donations at the front entrance.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you