Ole Miss and Bianco agree to new contract

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Ole Miss and head baseball coach Mike Bianco agreed to a new contract extension, the university announced on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Bianco and the Rebels won the College World Series in June.
"We are blessed to have Mike Bianco as our head coach, and we intend for him to lead our baseball team for many, many years to come," Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter said. "With his remarkable track record, no one was more deserving of that national title run than Mike. We have accomplished so much in every facet of our program, and under Mike's leadership, we look forward to continuing that level of success and experiencing more championship moments."
He’s been at Ole Miss for 22 years.
Ole Miss did not reveal the financial terms of the contract.