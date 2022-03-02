 Skip to main content
Lane Kiffin announces three new hires to Ole Miss coaching staff

Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss head football coach. Photo Date: Oct. 2, 2021.

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin announced three new hires to his football staff.

He’s named Maurice Crum co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach; Marty Biagi as a special teams coordinator; and Austin Thomas as football chief of staff.

Kiffin also elevated tight ends coach John David Baker to co-offensive coordinator. Baker served as passing game coordination last season.

Crum comes to Oxford after five seasons at Western Kentucky University. He played football at Notre Dame.

Biagi comes from Purdue where he served in the same capacity. He was a punter and placekicker at Marshall.

This will be Thomas’ third stint with Kiffin. He comes to Oxford from LSU where he served as general manager.

