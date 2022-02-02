 Skip to main content
Former MSU receiver Malik Heath transfers to Ole Miss

  Updated
Malik Heath

Malik Heath, Source: HailState.com.

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Former Mississippi State receiver Malik Heath is now an Ole Miss Rebel.

He made the announcement on Wednesday during National Signing Day.

The Jackson native played two seasons in Starkville.

In his MSU career, he had 71 total receptions equaling 749 yards. He scored eight touchdowns.

