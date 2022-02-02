Former MSU receiver Malik Heath transfers to Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Former Mississippi State receiver Malik Heath is now an Ole Miss Rebel.
He made the announcement on Wednesday during National Signing Day.
Thank you god for giving me anotheropportunity that most people don't getin a life time and that is to play SECfootball again I hope peopleunderstand my decision and why I didit. Thank you Mississippi state fans forsupporting me throughout my time there and I love you all pic.twitter.com/TQizD2y1rr— Ugly〽️an🤦🏾♂️ (@MalikHeath2) February 2, 2022
The Jackson native played two seasons in Starkville.
In his MSU career, he had 71 total receptions equaling 749 yards. He scored eight touchdowns.