Chris Beard named Ole Miss basketball coach

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Chris Beard is the new Ole Miss men's basketball head coach.
The university made the official announcement late Monday morning.
Beard previously held the same position at Texas Tech and most recently at the University of Texas.
Texas fired Beard earlier this year following his arrest for alleged domestic violence against his fiancee; however, authorities later dropped those charges.
Beard replaces Kermit Davis.
