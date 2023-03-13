 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CDT TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 28 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 27 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
CDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night
through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Chris Beard named Ole Miss basketball coach

Chris Beard named Ole Miss basketball coach

Source: Ole Miss Sports

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Chris Beard is the new Ole Miss men's basketball head coach.

The university made the official announcement late Monday morning.

Beard previously held the same position at Texas Tech and most recently at the University of Texas.

Texas fired Beard earlier this year following his arrest for alleged domestic violence against his fiancee; however, authorities later dropped those charges.

Beard replaces Kermit Davis.

