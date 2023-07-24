Ole Miss updates Olivia and Archie Manning Athletic Performance Center

OXFORD, Miss (WTVA) - Ole Miss football is finishing up renovations to the athletics performance center.
The renovations to the Olivia and Archie Manning Athletics Performance Center cost 45.7 million dollars.
These renovations are part of Ole Miss’s "CHAMPIONS.NOW." campaign.
The work on the Rebel's new facility started back in January of last year.
The facility is being expanded from 181,500 to 221,00 square feet. The equipment room, the weight room, and the training room are being expanded. Along with that new offices are being added to the facility.
Some other new additions include new pools, a barbershop, a player's lounge, a fueling station and more.
The finished product is expected to be unveiled by the weekend of July 28th through the 30th.