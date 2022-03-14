Ole Miss selected in NCAA Tournament for first time in 15 years

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - After 15 years, Ole Miss will battle in the Big Dance once again.
The Rebels were the final team called for Selection Sunday.
They will enter the tournament a 7-seed in the Wichita Region.
For the first round, Ole Miss will take on No. 10-seeded South Dakota in Waco, Texas.
The long awaited moment could give any sports fan chills, but was even more magical for those who will take part in the Madness.
“I was holding onto the bar like I was on a rollercoaster," explained Ole Miss forward, Madison Scott. "To see it, just to see all the smiles, all the cheers, it was just a great moment that I will remember forever.”
“I know some people are gonna say ‘Act like you’ve been here before’ but we haven’t in 15 years, so we’re going to take it all in,” said Ole Miss women's basketball head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin
Some of the other teams in the Wichita Region with Ole Miss are Louisville, Baylor, Michigan, Tennessee, and Belmont.