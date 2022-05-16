Ole Miss pitcher Hunter Elliott from Tupelo named Freshman of the Week for second consecutive week

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Ole Miss pitcher Hunter Elliott of Tupelo has been named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week for the second consecutive week.
He’s the first player in the SEC to receive a weekly award in back-to-back weeks this season.
The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced its weekly awards on Monday, May 16.
Enrique Bradfield Jr. from Vanderbilt was named Player of the Week.
Noah Hall from South Carolina and Carter Holton from Vanderbilt were named Pitchers of the Week.
Elliott shares his award with Blake Burke of Tennessee.