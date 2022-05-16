Ole Miss, MSU softball traveling to begin postseason play

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Ole Miss and Mississippi State softball teams will travel to Los Angeles, California, and Tallahassee, Florida, respectively, for postseason play.
The Rebels are the No. 2 seed in the UCLA regional and will first play No. 3 seed LMU on Friday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+.
Grand Canyon is the No. 4 seed.
Open this link to read Ole Miss' announcement.
Mississippi State softball also begins play on Friday in the Florida State regional. The Bulldogs play South Florida at 5 p.m. CT.
Howard is the No. 4 seed.