Ole Miss, MSU softball traveling to begin postseason play

  • Updated
  • 0
NCAA Softball Logo

NCAA Softball Logo. Credit: NCAA.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Ole Miss and Mississippi State softball teams will travel to Los Angeles, California, and Tallahassee, Florida, respectively, for postseason play.

The Rebels are the No. 2 seed in the UCLA regional and will first play No. 3 seed LMU on Friday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

Grand Canyon is the No. 4 seed.

Open this link to read Ole Miss' announcement.

Mississippi State softball also begins play on Friday in the Florida State regional. The Bulldogs play South Florida at 5 p.m. CT.

Howard is the No. 4 seed.

Open this link to read MSU's announcement.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

