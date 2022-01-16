 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one
inch.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Ole Miss leads early but falls to No. 4 Auburn 80-71

Ole Miss basketball

Photo Date: Jan. 8, 2022.

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - Walker Kessler scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and No. 4 Auburn rallied from an early 14-point deficit to beat Ole Miss 80-71 on Saturday night.

Auburn (16-1, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) extended its winning streak to 13 games. The Tigers got 15 points from Jabari Smith, and 14 from both K.D. Johnson and Wendell Green Jr.

Auburn used a 24-9 run over nine minutes to take a commanding 71-60 lead with 4:09 remaining.

Tye Fagan led Ole Miss (9-7, 1-3) with 17 points, while Nysier Brooks had 14 points and eight rebounds and Matthew Murrell had 13 points and eight rebounds.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

