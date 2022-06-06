 Skip to main content
Ole Miss erupts for 22 runs and advances

Ole Miss, Rebels, University of Mississippi

Credit: Ole Miss Rebels

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (WTVA) -- Ole Miss erupted for 22 runs against Arizona in the Coral Gables Regional final and advanced to the Super Regionals in Hattiesburg.

