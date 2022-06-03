Ole Miss delaying construction plans at football stadium

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Ole Miss is delaying construction at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
The university announced Thursday it’s altering its capital campaign timeline.
Ole Miss launched the campaign at the start of the year with the goal of improving several athletic facilities, including a huge renovation to the west side of the football stadium.
"While the timeline is being adjusted, we look forward to seeing Vaught-Hemingway and the rest of our facility progress all become reality in the years ahead," Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter said. “College athletics has seen tremendous priority shifts in recent months which affect our campaign strategy. Those changes are coupled with global financial obstacles related to interest rates, construction costs, supply chains, etc. In addition, more Foundation dollars are needed to assist teams with their growing operations budgets that are being impacted by inflation."
