Ole Miss believes in basketball program under Kermit Davis

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter said he believes in the future of the men’s basketball program under head coach Kermit Davis.
Davis has been the head coach in Oxford for three seasons.
After a disappointing season (13-19), some questioned whether Ole Miss should make a change in head coach.
"Coach Davis and I have had productive discussions this week, and while our team faced some unforeseen circumstances, we are both disappointed by this season's results," Carter said. "Kermit has enjoyed tremendous success throughout his career and understands what it takes to win at a high level. He has presented to me a plan to regain the momentum that took our program to the NCAA Tournament just a few years ago. Additionally, we are committed to providing him support and resources in order to make the changes necessary to compete for championships. We believe in Kermit's vision for Ole Miss Basketball and look forward to seeing it translate to NCAA Tournament success."