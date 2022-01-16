Ole Miss beats MSU for first time in 8 years

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Ole Miss hosted Mississippi State on Sunday evening.
The Rebels controlled the game from the tip off jumping out to an early 12-0 lead.
Ole Miss also dominated the stats sheets, nearly doubling State's rebounds and forced more turnovers.
“I think we showed who’s the best right now," said Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin. "We plan on doing that again when we go to Starkville.”
Shakira Austin took the reigns for the Rebels finishing the night with a double double (21 points, 10 rebounds).
The Bulldogs took the court without star freshman Denae Carter, forcing MSU to heavily rely on the team's other go-to players Rickea Jackson and Anastasia Hayes.
Both players finished the game with over 20 points.
“You’ve got to love rivalries," explained MSU head coach Doug Novak. "It did not go our way at all. I was proud that we stayed in the fight in that fourth quarter to just keep on competing.”
Although the Bulldogs outscored the Rebels in the final quarter of the game by almost 20 points, Ole Miss's commanding lead throughout the game was too much for State to come back from.
Ole Miss won 86-71.
After an 0-14 drought against the Bulldogs, Coach Yo said this win was a long time coming.
“I’ve been telling people this day would come. A lot of people believed, some didn’t," said McPhee-McCuin. "We wanted to make a statement today and I thought we did.”
Ole Miss will travel to College Station to take on Texas A&M on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Mississippi State will look to bounce back as they host No. 17 Georgia in the Hump at 6 p.m. on Thursday.