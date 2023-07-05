Ole Miss announces full staff for men's basketball

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Ole Miss men’s basketball head coach Chris Beard has announced who is going to be on his staff in his first year for the Rebels.
Al Pinkins makes his return to Oxford. His last stint in Oxford was from 2011 to 2014.
Wes Flanagan comes back to Mississippi. The last time he was in the Magnolia State he was an assistant coach for the Bulldogs.
Bob Donewald Jr. is the third assistant coach. He previously coached with Beard at Texas Tech in the 2020 and 2021 season.
Win Case will enter his sixth season at Ole Miss as a special assistant to the coach.
Case stepped in as acting head coach for the Rebels on February 24th and was able to win two games as interim including a win at the SEC Tournament.