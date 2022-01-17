Ole Miss Announces Coaching Hires, Adds Two Lineman for '22

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - It was an active MLK Day for the Ole Miss football team with several announcements for the 2022 Rebels.
In the afternoon, the Rebels received great news from tackle Nick Broeker who decided to delay his entry into the NFL Draft and stay another year in Oxford.
Shortly after Broeker's announcement, Western Kentucky tackle Mason Brooks announced on Twitter that he will transfer to Ole Miss and play for the Rebels in 2022.
To cap off the day, Ole Miss announced the hiring of four new assistant coaches:
Charlie Weiss, Jr. - Co-Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach
Marquel Blackwell - Running Backs Coach
Chris Kiffin - Co-Defensive Coordinator and Linebackers Coach
Nick Savage - Head Football Strength and Conditioning Coach