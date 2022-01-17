 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ole Miss Announces Coaching Hires, Adds Two Lineman for '22

  • Updated
  • 0
Ole Miss, football, Vaught Hemingway Stadium

Vaught Hemingway Stadium is the home of the Ole Miss Rebels.

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - It was an active MLK Day for the Ole Miss football team with several announcements for the 2022 Rebels. 

In the afternoon, the Rebels received great news from tackle Nick Broeker who decided to delay his entry into the NFL Draft and stay another year in Oxford. 

Shortly after Broeker's announcement, Western Kentucky tackle Mason Brooks announced on Twitter that he will transfer to Ole Miss and play for the Rebels in 2022. 

To cap off the day, Ole Miss announced the hiring of four new assistant coaches:

Charlie Weiss, Jr. - Co-Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach

Marquel Blackwell - Running Backs Coach

Chris Kiffin - Co-Defensive Coordinator and Linebackers Coach

Nick Savage - Head Football Strength and Conditioning Coach 

Tags

Recommended for you