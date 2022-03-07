NEMCC women's basketball coaches resign

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Northeast Mississippi Community College announced Monday evening it is looking for new coaches for the women's basketball program.
Head coach Brenda Mayes and assistant coach Kunshinge Sorrell-Howard resigned after seven seasons.
They step away after a 6-19 season. Their best season came in 2018 with 18 wins and a state community college North Division title.
The two coaches played for Northeast president Dr. Rickey Ford, who had great success as a coach during his 30 years leading the women's basketball program.