NEMCC will have first season with a volleyball team

BOONEVILLE, Miss (WTVA) - Northeast Mississippi Community College is having its first ever season with a volleyball program.
They have 13 players on their first roster.
Brenda Mayes, who has been the head women’s basketball coach at NEMCC for the last seven years, will serve as the head coach for the volleyball team. This isn’t her first-time coaching volleyball either as she coached at Muscle Shoals High School for 26 years in Alabama.
Their first game will be this Tuesday when they go on the road to take on Bevill State Community College.
Their first home game will be on Wednesday August 30th and they will take on Calhoun Community College.