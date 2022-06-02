NEMCC to add women's volleyball in 2023-2024

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) -- It is a growing sport in the state of Mississippi: women’s volleyball. More and more high schools are beginning to offer it as a sport, but for most athletes, the options for the next level are limited, especially at the JuCo level.
In the 2021 season, only three Mississippi community colleges, ICC, Northwest, and Pearl River had teams. That will soon change as another local JuCo is entering the volleyball fray: the Northeast Mississippi Tigers.
"Over the past couple of years people have asked me, when is northeast getting a volleyball program, when is northeast getting a volleyball program?" New head coach Brenda Mayes said.
Brenda Mayes spent the last seven years as head coach of the women’s basketball team, but now she’s switching sidelines and becoming Northeast’s first volleyball coach.
The Biggersville and NEMCC grad, coached Muscle Shoals High School to four state championships prior to coming back to Northeast. She’s ready to give North Mississippi volleyball players a home.
"Everybody doesn’t get that opportunity, especially from a small school," Mayes said. "Opportunities for them to play the sport they love and have that opportunity is going to be great for our district."
For NEMCC President, Dr. Ricky Ford, he was tired of watching local kids go elsewhere to play volleyball, it was past time to offer it at NEMCC.
"Really for us it was a no-brainer," Dr. Ford said. "We need to provide an opportunity for our students to be able to play close to home, and families can come watch and be a part of it."
Coach Mayes will spend the 2022-2023 school year buying equipment, build the program and recruit. The Tigers will begin playing competitively in the fall of 2023. A lot of work to do, and all it starts by getting local talent according to Coach Mayes.
"Well I think success will be, as President Ford stated, getting our best kids to come here, that are in our district, to want to come here," Mayes said. "So that will be success first of all, but watch the first game then I’ll let you know from then on."