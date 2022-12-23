 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 10 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

NEMCC player named All-American

  • Updated
  • 0
Triston Newson

Triston Newson

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) named NEMCC player Triston Newson a first-team All-American.

Open this link to read NEMCC’s announcement.

