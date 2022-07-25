 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Muhammad Ali's WBC 'Rumble in the Jungle' belt bought for $6.18 million by Indianapolis Colts owner

  • 0

Muhammad Ali's historic 'Rumble in the Jungle' WBC belt has sold for $6.18million at auction to Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay.

The NFL team owner confirmed on Twitter that he had added the belt to his collection. "Proud to be the steward!" he said.

Ali won the WBC heavyweight championship belt in 1974 with victory over George Foreman in Kinshasa, Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of Congo), where he employed his rope-a-dope tactic for the first time.

The fight marked Ali's return to competitive boxing after he was stripped of his boxing license and his World Boxing Association title for refusing induction into the US Armed Forces to fight in Vietnam seven years earlier.

The belt first entered the public domain in 1988 when the contents of Ali's late boxing coach Drew "Bundini" Brown's storage lockers were sold at auction.

It is one of two WBC belts belonging to Ali after the fight that are known to exist; the other remains in a private collection.

And it is the highest price fetched by a sports collectible sold at Heritage Auctions.

"After several hours of watching two bidders go back and forth over this belt, this proved to be a battle worthy of the Rumble itself," Chris Ivy, Heritage's Director of Sports Auctions, said in a press release.

"We're just thrilled this extraordinary piece of boxing history — of sports history, of cultural history — found such an exceptional caretaker who will now share it with the rest of the world."

Irsay already owns several other pieces from Ali's career, including the 1965 walkout robe that first bore the name Muhammad Ali and his shoes from the 1975 'Thrilla in Manila' fight against Joe Frazier.

The Colts owner has spent millions assembling his collection, which features memorabilia from the worlds of sport, music, literature and politics.

He is displaying this collection, complete with its new addition, to the public on August 2 in Chicago and on September 9 in Indianapolis.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you