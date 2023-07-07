Former MSU basketball coach Nikki McCray-Penson dies at 51

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (WTVA) — Former Mississippi State women’s basketball coach Nikki McCray-Penson has died at the age of 51, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported Friday morning.
She was the MSU head coach during the 2020-21 season and later resigned due to health reasons. McCray-Penson had previously survived breast cancer.
At the time of her death on Friday, she was an assistant coach at Rutgers University.
McCray-Penson played basketball for Pat Summitt at the University of Tennessee and later played professionally before going into coaching. She also won two Olympic gold medals with Team USA.