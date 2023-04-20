New MSU head football coach and AD visit with fans in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Mississippi State head football coach Zach Arnett and Athletic Director Zac Selmon visited with fans Thursday in Tupelo.
The event was held at St. James Catholic Church as part of the university’s annual Road Dawgs Tour.
Arnett said it feels good to have the first spring game under his belt.
“I thought we had a really good spring game,” he said. “A couple guys really flashed. I mean they're playmakers. We knew that.”
He said there are some things that need work and improvement.
“We're excited to be in the next phase: summer condition and strength training, and then fall camp will be here before we know it.”
Selmon has been on the job since the beginning of the year. It was also his first spring game.
He said hearing the popping of shoulder pads was like music to the ears.
He’s looking forward to the upcoming season, seeing fans in the Junction, hearing the cowbells and smelling the food from tailgaters’ grills.
“Been told to take a lot of Tylenol before the first game,” Selmon joked about the ringing of cowbells.
The Bulldogs will kick off the 2023 season in 135 days at home versus Southeastern Louisiana.