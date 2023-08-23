MSU sells out season tickets for first time since 2015

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Mississippi State sold out its football season tickets for the first time since 2015, the university announced on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
Much like 2015, there’s a lot of excitement around the program. Former quarterback Dak Prescott played his final season at MSU in 2015.
This year is the first under new head coach Zach Arnett.
The Bulldogs return almost all of the players from last year’s 9-4 season, including quarterback Will Rogers.
Student Addison Drews said he sees great things ahead for the Bulldogs under Arnett.
Fellow student Carson Palahach said, “I’m glad I got mine [tickets] in time. I’m ready for a packed out season. I’m ready to hear the cowbells. I’m hoping the team plays well.”
It should also be noted that Davis Wade Stadium's capacity was bigger in 2015. Last year's installation of upper deck balconies slightly lowered capacity.
MSU opens the season at home against Southeastern Louisiana on Sept. 2.