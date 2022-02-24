MSU partners with company to enhance NIL program

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State University Athletics announced a new partnership to enhance its NIL program.
The partnership is with Altius Sports Partners. The company provides consulting, strategic planning, compliance support and education to clients.
NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) allows college athletes to financially benefit from their name, image and likeness.
The following is from MSU's announcement:
"Key elements of the MSU partnership with Altius include customized educational workshops for student-athletes, coaches and staff focused on marketing, branding, financial literacy and recruiting. Additionally, enhancement of departmental initiatives as well as education and engagement with internal and external constituents on NIL, capitalizing on other industry developments, and creating innovative approaches for long-term success are important components of the customized services."