MSU head coach, players to speak Tuesday at SEC Media Days

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVA) — Mississippi State head football coach Zach Arnett is scheduled to speak Tuesday afternoon at SEC Media Days.
He’ll speak at 2:25 CT. Fans can watch his speech on the SEC Network+.
This will be his first real opportunity to speak to a national audience since becoming head coach in December following the death of Mike Leach.
Quarterback Will Rogers, defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy and running back Jo'quavious Marks will also speak to the media following their head coach.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban will speak on Wednesday at 9:05 a.m. CT. and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin will speak on Thursday at 9:05 a.m. CT.