MSU guard Anastasia Hayes named SEC Co-Player of the Week

  • Updated
Anastasia Hayes

Anastasia Hayes, Source: HailState.com.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVA) - Mississippi State guard Anastasia Hayes is the SEC Co-Player of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

The Murfreesboro, Tennessee, native helped lead the Bulldogs to a pair of wins against Missouri and Texas A&M.

She shares the award with Arkansas guard Amber Ramirez.

Ramirez's teammate Samara Spencer is the Freshman of the Week.

Open this link to read the SEC's announcement.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

