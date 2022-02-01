MSU guard Anastasia Hayes named SEC Co-Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVA) - Mississippi State guard Anastasia Hayes is the SEC Co-Player of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
The Murfreesboro, Tennessee, native helped lead the Bulldogs to a pair of wins against Missouri and Texas A&M.
#SECWBB 𝗖𝗼-𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸:@ahayes111 | @HailStateWBK— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) February 1, 2022
🏀 » https://t.co/ufm0LoBa3z pic.twitter.com/m8dZnhXqFB
She shares the award with Arkansas guard Amber Ramirez.
Ramirez's teammate Samara Spencer is the Freshman of the Week.