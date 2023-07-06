 Skip to main content
MSU football great Johnie Cooks has died

Davis Wade Stadium, Mississippi State University, MSU, football

Davis Wade Stadium is the home of the MSU Bulldogs.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Johnie Cooks, arguably the greatest player to ever play football at Mississippi State University, has died.

The university’s athletics department confirmed the news of his passing Thursday evening.

He was 64.

Cooks was famously part of the Bulldogs’ 1980 victory over No. 1 ranked Alabama.

The Baltimore Colts picked the Leland native with the second overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft.

He played in the NFL for 10 years and won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants in 1990.

Cooks' name is prominently featured inside Davis Wade Stadium, alongside Jack Cristil and other Bulldog greats, as part of the stadium’s Ring of Honor.

