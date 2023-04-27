MSU cornerback Emmanuel Forbes possible first round pick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WTVA) — Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes may hear his name called during the first round of the NFL Draft.
The Grenada, Mississippi, native is expected to be drafted in the latter portion of the first round or the early portion of the second round on Friday.
Forbes played in 35 games for the Bulldogs over the course of three seasons. He recorded 14 interceptions, six of which he scored touchdowns.
The Carolina Panthers have the first pick of the Draft. Open this link to view the draft order.
ABC WTVA is carrying the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday evening beginning at 7 p.m. CT.