MSU baseball parts ways with pitching coach Foxhall

  • Updated
Mississippi State baseball logo

Mississippi State University baseball.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Mississippi State baseball has parted ways with pitching coach Scott Foxhall.

Head coach Chris Lemonis made the announcement Monday afternoon.

"While this is a difficult decision because of the tremendous respect I have for Scott as a person and a coach, it is in the best interest of our program," Lemonis said. "I want to thank Scott for his contributions to Mississippi State over the last five years, and I am appreciative of all he's devoted to our program. He has played a significant role on our staff during his time here, including helping us win a College World Series Championship. I sincerely wish Scott and his family the absolute best in the future."

Foxhall had been with MSU for five years.

The Bulldogs are currently toward the bottom of the Southeastern Conference for the second year in a row. Bulldog pitching was poor in 2022 and remains so in 2023.

Open this link to read the full announcement.

