 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MSU baseball hires South Carolina’s pitching coach

  • Updated
  • 0
MSU one win away from College World Series

Dudy Noble Field home of Mississippi State baseball, Photo Date: June 4, 2021.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Mississippi State baseball has its new pitching coach.

Head coach Chris Lemonis has hired South Carolina’s pitching coach Justin Parker, 247Sports.com reported Monday morning.

MSU later confirmed the hire.

He replaces former pitching coach Scott Foxhall who Lemonis fired in May shortly before the Bulldogs’ season came to an end.

RelatedMSU baseball parts ways with pitching coach Foxhall

Parker will have his work cut out for him as Mississippi State had a historically-bad season pitching in 2023.

The Bulldogs won the national championship in 2021 but missed the postseason in 2022 and 2023.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you