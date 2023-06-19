MSU baseball hires South Carolina’s pitching coach

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Mississippi State baseball has its new pitching coach.
Head coach Chris Lemonis has hired South Carolina’s pitching coach Justin Parker, 247Sports.com reported Monday morning.
He replaces former pitching coach Scott Foxhall who Lemonis fired in May shortly before the Bulldogs’ season came to an end.
Parker will have his work cut out for him as Mississippi State had a historically-bad season pitching in 2023.
The Bulldogs won the national championship in 2021 but missed the postseason in 2022 and 2023.