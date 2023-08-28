MSU and Zach Arnett begin season Saturday against Southeastern Louisiana

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — The Zach Arnett era officially begins this week at Mississippi State.
The Bulldogs host Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday at 3 p.m. The SEC Network will televise the game.
MSU finished the 2022 season 9-4 with an Egg Bowl victory over Ole Miss and a bowl game victory over Illinois.
The Bulldogs return almost all of their starters from a year ago, including senior quarterback Will Rogers.
This season will also be the first under new offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay. The Bulldogs are expected to run the football more under Barbay than they did under late head coach Mike Leach.