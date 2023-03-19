 Skip to main content
Mississippi State ends season with women's NCAA Tournament loss to Notre Dame

  Updated
  • 0
Notre Dame vs. Mississippi St basketball, JerKaila Jordan

Mississippi State's JerKaila Jordan (2) drives past Notre Dame's Lauren Ebo (33) during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

 Michael Caterina

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WTVA) — No. 3 seed Notre Dame eliminated 11th-seed Mississippi State from the women's NCAA Tournament Sunday by defeating the Bulldogs 53-48.

State tied the game in the fourth quarter at 41, but the Irish reclaimed the lead for good 45-43 with under four minutes left in the game.

Both teams had a tough time scoring with Mississippi State finishing with 29.5 percent in shooting field goals and Notre Dame with 34.7 percent.

MSU also attempted 20 3-pointers but only made 3 of them. The Irish didn't make any.

The loss brings the Bulldogs' season to an end after two victories in postseason play.

MSU had not been in the tournament since reaching the regional final as a No. 1 seed in 2018-19.

