Iverson Molinar named SEC Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVA) - Mississippi State guard Iverson Molinar is the conference player of the week, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced Monday morning, Jan. 17.
The junior from Panama scored 28 points in Wednesday night’s 88-72 win over Georgia.
He scored 24 points in the Bulldogs' Saturday evening 78-76 win over No. 24 Alabama.
#SECMBB 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸:@MolinarIverson3 | @HailStateMBK— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) January 17, 2022
