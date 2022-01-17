 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Iverson Molinar named SEC Player of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0
Iverson Molinar

Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State basketball player. Source: HailState.com.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVA) - Mississippi State guard Iverson Molinar is the conference player of the week, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced Monday morning, Jan. 17.

The junior from Panama scored 28 points in Wednesday night’s 88-72 win over Georgia.

He scored 24 points in the Bulldogs' Saturday evening 78-76 win over No. 24 Alabama.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you