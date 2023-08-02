Humphrey Coliseum and Bailey Howell Drive renovations coming along

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Renovations are not only taking place at Humphrey Coliseum but also the roadway outside it.
Bailey Howell Drive is being converted from a two-lane road to a one-lane road.
The goal is to reduce traffic, enhance the surrounding landscape and improve parking. A bike lane will also be added.
Humphrey Coliseum, where the Bulldogs play basketball games, is undergoing a $34.5 million renovation.
Mississippi State University Director of Public Affairs Sid Salter said both projects are making great progress.
“We’re within days, if not weeks, on Bailey Howell [Drive], and of course the project is on schedule at the Humphrey Coliseum. So we expect to meet our deadlines.”
Construction for the coliseum renovations started in the summer of 2022 and are expected to be completed in November of this year, according to the university’s athletics website.
Open this link to view more pictures of the renovation.
Students return to classes on Aug. 16.