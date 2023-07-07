Former MSU basketball coach Nikki McCray-Penson dies at 51

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (WTVA) — Former Mississippi State women’s basketball coach Nikki McCray-Penson died Friday at the age of 51.
She was the MSU head coach during the 2020-21 season and later resigned due to health reasons. McCray-Penson had previously survived breast cancer.
"Mississippi State University joins the national college basketball community in mourning the sudden passing of Coach Nikki McCray-Penson last night," MSU President Dr. Mark Keenum said. "I came to admire Nikki's courage and her commitment to her players and this university while she endured significant health challenges during her tenure as our women's basketball coach. While at Mississippi State, Coach McCray-Penson did her absolute best to advance this university and the State of Mississippi. My wife, Rhonda, and I are deeply saddened by her death and are praying for her family and friends."
At the time of her death, she was an assistant coach at Rutgers University.
McCray-Penson played basketball for Pat Summitt at the University of Tennessee and later played professionally before going into coaching. She also won two Olympic gold medals with Team USA.