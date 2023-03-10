Amory native and World Series champion Moreland announces retirement

OAKLAND, Calif. (WTVA) - World Series champion and Mississippi native Mitch Moreland announced his retirement this week.
The 37-year-old Amory High School graduate played at Mississippi State before the Texas Rangers drafted him in the 2007 Major League Baseball Draft.
Once a Dawg, Always a Dawg!Congrats on the 𝗚𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗧 MLB career!#HailState🐶 pic.twitter.com/kARS6ePvir— Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) March 9, 2023
He played 12 seasons in the MLB for the Rangers, Boston Red Sox, San Diego Padres and the Oakland Athletics.
He won a World Series ring with Boston in 2018.