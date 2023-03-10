 Skip to main content
Amory native and World Series champion Moreland announces retirement

  • Updated
Mitch Moreland

Mitch Moreland played seven seasons for the Texas Rangers. Photo Date: Photo Date: 3/2/15. Credit: Texas Rangers.

OAKLAND, Calif. (WTVA) - World Series champion and Mississippi native Mitch Moreland announced his retirement this week.

The 37-year-old Amory High School graduate played at Mississippi State before the Texas Rangers drafted him in the 2007 Major League Baseball Draft.

He played 12 seasons in the MLB for the Rangers, Boston Red Sox, San Diego Padres and the Oakland Athletics.

He won a World Series ring with Boston in 2018.

