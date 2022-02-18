 Skip to main content
MSU, Ole Miss, USM baseball with home openers Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
Homeplate entrance of Dudy Noble Field at Mississippi State University, Photo Date: April 16, 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi is crazy for college baseball and opening day is here.

Mississippi State opens the 2022 season at home vs. Long Beach State. The game starts Friday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. It airs on the SEC Network+.

Open this link to view more information about the MSU game.

Ole Miss opens the season Friday at home vs. Charleston Southern. The game starts at 4 p.m. It airs on the SEC Network+.

Open this link to view more information about the Ole Miss game.

Southern Miss hosts North Alabama at 4 p.m.

Open this link to view more information about the USM game.

