MSU, Ole Miss, USM baseball with home openers Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi is crazy for college baseball and opening day is here.
Mississippi State opens the 2022 season at home vs. Long Beach State. The game starts Friday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. It airs on the SEC Network+.
Open this link to view more information about the MSU game.
Ole Miss opens the season Friday at home vs. Charleston Southern. The game starts at 4 p.m. It airs on the SEC Network+.
Open this link to view more information about the Ole Miss game.
Southern Miss hosts North Alabama at 4 p.m.