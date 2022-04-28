MSU O-Lineman Charles Cross selected 9th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS (WTVA) - The Seattle Seahawks selected Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross as the ninth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Cross was expected to go in the first round in a handful of mock drafts and now joins former bulldogs Gabe Jackson and Greg Eiland in Seattle.
With the ninth pick, Cross also became the highest drafted offensive lineman in Mississippi State history.
Also on the current roster for the Seahawks are former Ole Miss Rebels Robert Nkemdiche and D.K. Metcalf.