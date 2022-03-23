 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MSU introduces new basketball coach Chris Jans

  • Updated
  • 0
MSU introduces Chris Jans on March 23, 2022

Mississippi State AD John Cohen (left) introduces new men's basketball coach Chris Jans. Photo Date: March 23, 2022.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State officially introduced new men's basketball coach Chris Jans Wednesday morning.

He comes to Starkville after five seasons at New Mexico State.

Jans said he wants the program to be perennial participants in the NCAA Tournament, something that the Bulldogs only did once (2019) during Ben Howland's seven years as head coach (2015-2022).

He said it’s important to him that people who attend their games know his team prepared and played hard.

He promised his teams will play hard, smart and will leave everything on the court.

WTVA sports reporter Matt St. Jean will have a recap of the press conference later today on WTVA 9 News.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you