MSU introduces new basketball coach Chris Jans

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State officially introduced new men's basketball coach Chris Jans Wednesday morning.
He comes to Starkville after five seasons at New Mexico State.
Jans said he wants the program to be perennial participants in the NCAA Tournament, something that the Bulldogs only did once (2019) during Ben Howland's seven years as head coach (2015-2022).
He said it’s important to him that people who attend their games know his team prepared and played hard.
He promised his teams will play hard, smart and will leave everything on the court.
