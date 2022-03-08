MSU downs Texas Tech in college baseball on the Mississippi Gulf Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WTVA) — Mississippi State avoided the rain in Starkville Tuesday by opening a two-game series in Biloxi with an 11-5 win over Texas Tech.
The 17th-ranked Red Raiders held a 1-0 lead when the 23rd-ranked Bulldogs scored nine runs in the fourth inning.
Designated hitter Hunter Hines got three of his four runs batted in with a home run in the fourth.
Parker Stinnett picked up his second win of the season in the start while Pico Kohn got his second save of the season.
Both teams will face each other at MGM Park again on Wednesday.