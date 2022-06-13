Mitchell, Montgomery to be inducted into Coaches Hall of Fame

CLINTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Jimmy Mitchell and Shane Montgomery will be inducted in the Mississippi Coaches Hall of Fame on June 17.
Mitchell formerly coached football at Winona, Kosciusko, Tupelo, Pontotoc, Itawamba AHS and Corinth.
His 40 years in coaching resulted in 164 wins and 77 losses. He retired in 2012 and died in 2018.
Montgomery coached basketball and softball at Tremont, North Pontotoc and Ripley.
His girls' basketball teams won 616 games and lost 319 games. His softball teams won 534 games against 325 losses.
The induction ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, June 17 in Flowood. Other inductees include Willie Collins, Dodd Lee and Dean Shaw.