Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Several days of heat index values above
100 degrees are expected this week. The effects of heat stress
can increase with prolonged exposure over consecutive days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Mitchell, Montgomery to be inducted into Coaches Hall of Fame

  • Updated
  • 0
Jimmy Mitchell, Shane Montgomery

(L-R): Jimmy Mitchell, Shane Montgomery, Source: mscoaches.com.

CLINTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Jimmy Mitchell and Shane Montgomery will be inducted in the Mississippi Coaches Hall of Fame on June 17.

Mitchell formerly coached football at Winona, Kosciusko, Tupelo, Pontotoc, Itawamba AHS and Corinth.

His 40 years in coaching resulted in 164 wins and 77 losses. He retired in 2012 and died in 2018.

Montgomery coached basketball and softball at Tremont, North Pontotoc and Ripley.

His girls' basketball teams won 616 games and lost 319 games. His softball teams won 534 games against 325 losses.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, June 17 in Flowood. Other inductees include Willie Collins, Dodd Lee and Dean Shaw.

Open this link to read the coaches' bios.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

