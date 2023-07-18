Mississippi State takes the mic for SEC Media Days

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Southeastern Conference is hosting its Media Days this week in Nashville, Tennessee. Mississippi State talked about what it expects to see this season.
The top talent made the trip for the occasion. Head Coach Zach Arnett, Will Rogers, Jaden Crumedy, and Woody Marks took to the mics.
It is the programs’ first Media Days since the passing of former Head Coach Mike Leach. It was also Zach Arnett’s first since he was given the title.
The underdawgs
Many people are underestimating what the Bulldogs are bringing to the table this season. But, players and coaches said it’s all about blocking out the noise.
“Honestly, I ain't got on social media at all this week, right?” Arnett said. “Now, Coach Leach has had a big influence on me and as a coach and obviously he said it best, right? You don't listen to the noise. We keep it pretty simple. And, common sense, we're gonna go to work here when training camp kicks off. Then we'll line up, roll the ball out there, play some football and let the best team win.”
“We definitely see what people are saying about us but we're just kind of,” Rogers said. “We're also just kind of laughing about it and just kind of keep on rolling. So I think that's all you can do. Because you know, you're gonna get your chance to everybody playing in this you see where so you're gonna get your chance to play all the best teams. So, the biggest thing for us is just take it one week at a time and you know, play hard, gritty football like we like to play.”
Rogers returns
Will Rogers has 32 consecutive starts since his freshman year. Arnett said that makes him the obvious choice for the role of starting quarterback this season.
Rogers also has nearly 4000 passing yards on record. The experience on the field makes him confident he can be successful in whatever system comes his way.
Arnett said he’s not only confident in Rogers on the field, but also as a leader in the locker room. Arnett explained that Rogers’ dedication and commitment to the game is why he asked Rogers to come to Media Days.
“He takes great pride in his preparation. He's worked hard on getting with coach Barbay and mastering the offense,” Arnett said. “I mean that's an asset to us. I have absolutely no doubt that he will thrive in our offense.”
When Rogers heard Arnett’s praises, he chuckled. When WTVA asked if he responded that way because he’s a tough coach like Leach, Rogers said, “yeah.. no he is. He's tough, he's hard nosed, he's gritty. You don't get those compliments from him everyday.”
A healthy defense
Jaden Crumedy only started five games last season and was out most of the season due to injury. Even though many call him “Big Baby” that’s not a testament to his determination and grit on the field. In those five starts Crumedy earned a sack and 3.5 tackles for losses.
Head Coach Zach Arnett is thrilled to have Crumedy back for more downs.
“I was speaking at a high school coaching clinic last week and there were clips of us getting a sack in a three man rush,” Arnett recalled. “Because, Crumedy puts a lineman on his butt and tackles the quarterback. That’s pretty rare for a three man rush when they’ve got five blockers and you're only rushing three to have a guy get a sack. So, I mean he’s a difference maker for us. He’s one of the best defensive tackles in college football. And, to have him back for another year is huge for our defense.”
Crumedy is the oldest in the starting defensive lineup with freshmen and sophomores behind him.